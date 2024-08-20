"If limb is torn off, there are no questions, it means you are wounded, we will take you out": captured Russian told about "barrier troops" and absence of evacuation for wounded. VIDEO
Maxim Legkikh, a Russian prisoner of war from the Kemerovo region, spoke about "barrier troops", the lack of evacuation for the wounded, and the killing of seriously wounded people in the Russian army.
According to Censor.NET, in the video, Legkikh also talks about the "latest" standards and popular approaches to assault operations in the Russian army.
"Broken legs, broken feet, broken arms are not wounded. You have your limbs in place," he complains about the commanders.
