Russian propagandist Mikhail Polinkov called on Russia not to exchange soldiers captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

He believes that the Russian soldiers do not deserve to return to Russia because they surrendered without a fight, Censor.NET reports.

"I saw it yesterday. Our fortified area, well-built, chic, luxury warfare, with no sign of defence at all. They surrendered it without a fight. And now the Ukrainian side is using these prisoners of war to take away their last Azovs, who are in our custody. Yes, not everyone was exchanged for Medvedchuk, there are still some. I will say an unpleasant thing for many people, especially for the parents of those guys who are in captivity. But they cannot be exchanged. They cannot be changed because they surrendered without a fight," Polinkov said.

