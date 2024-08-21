Soldiers examine body of occupier through UAV camera after kamikaze drone hit: "One leg is lying here, other is there. F#cker was running". VIDEO 18+
A kamikaze drone operator from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian occupier in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The soldiers also filmed a control flight over the occupier's body with another drone.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!
