Soldiers examine body of occupier through UAV camera after kamikaze drone hit: "One leg is lying here, other is there. F#cker was running". VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian occupier in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The soldiers also filmed a control flight over the occupier's body with another drone.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB covered assault actions of our units, struck at occupiers’ command post and destroyed enemy communications. VIDEO

