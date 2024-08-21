"We seem to be neither Muscovites nor Ukrainians" - residents of Russian Sudzha, which is under control of Ukrainian armed forces. VIDEO
Ukrainian journalists visited Sudzha, Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which is currently under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
This is stated in a report by Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.
Locals say that for them, the great war began on 6 August 2024, not in 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine through them.
One of the men told us how bread was finally brought to the city.
"It's like we're neither Muscovites nor Ukrainians," says a local resident.
There is destruction in the city now, with isolated fires in remote areas or the suburbs. There are also UAVs periodically flying over Sudzha.
