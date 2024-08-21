Border guards destroy occupiers’ dugouts, field ammunition depots and stopped enemy infantry. VIDEO

In the Serebrianskyi forest, soldiers of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed the occupiers' dugouts and field ammunition depots using MLRS. In addition, the border guards, together with the soldiers of the Burevii brigade, stopped the enemy infantry.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

