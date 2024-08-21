ENG
Ukrainian drone operator puts thermobaric munition in "hole" with occupiers. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator puts a thermobaric munition in a "hole" with Russian invaders near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

