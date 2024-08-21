Occupier tries to shoot down kamikaze drone with assault rifle and then runs away in vain. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders attacked the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone. He tried to shoot down the drone with an assault rifle, but in vain.
The video was released by the soldiers of the 4th Battalion "Force of Freedom" of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubizh".
