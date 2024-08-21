Reconnaissance officers use kamikaze drones to destroy enemy fortifications along entire front line. VIDEO
Ukrainian reconnaissance officers are using kamikaze drones to destroy the occupiers' positions along the entire frontline.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
"Filigree precision - reconnaissance officers at the front destroy Russians and destroy their fortifications," the post under the video added.
