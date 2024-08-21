Our fighters captured four Russian invaders. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to replenish the exchange fund in the course of counteroffensive actions. Russian occupiers captured by our soldiers were shown on the Internet.
According to Censor.NET, there are four prisoners on the recording.
