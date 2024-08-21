Russian invader tried to kick Ukrainian drone away. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, aerial bombers of the unmanned aerial systems battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Strike Drones Company eliminated a group of Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password