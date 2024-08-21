ENG
Russian invader tried to kick Ukrainian drone away. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, aerial bombers of the unmanned aerial systems battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Strike Drones Company eliminated a group of Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

