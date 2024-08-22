Enemy’s ammunition depot was destroyed on Kinburn Spit - Navy. VIDEO

The Navy destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot on the Kinbourn spit.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A unit of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants on the Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea," the message reads.

