Occupier’s leg lies on road after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator from the "Adam" tactical group eliminated an occupier running along the road with an accurate shot.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that the Russian's leg remained lying on the road after the hit.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Our fighters captured four Russian invaders. VIDEO

