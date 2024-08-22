Russian filmed fire at "Marinovka" airfield: "Everything is burning and exploding, f#ck! Airfield is f#cked! They f#cked it up!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian filming a fire at the "Marinovka" military airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video claims that the airfield is completely destroyed. The recording shows thick smoke and explosions.

"Marinovka military airfield, Volgograd region. A special correspondent reports back from the site of the arrival of the Ukrainian drones. The voiceover is a special treat! Last night, warehouses with KABs and fuel were destroyed at the airfield, and 'Marinovka' was actively used by the enemy to bombard the front line. Also, according to OSINT analysts, 29 aircraft could have been at the airfield: 14 Su-24s and 15 Su-34s," the author of the publication notes.

Read more: UAVs attacked Volgograd region of Russia: fire at military airfield. VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces on attack on Russian airfields: Main targets were fuel and ammunition depots