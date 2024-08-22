Border guards destroy occupiers’ positions in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, border guards and aerial reconnaissance men, together with their comrades in arms from the Defense Forces, destroy the occupiers' positions.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
