Defense forces eliminate one and wound two invaders in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Using mortars and FPV drones, border guards of the Hart brigade eliminated one and wounded two occupiers in the Vovchansk direction.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroy occupiers’ dugouts, field ammunition depots and stopped enemy infantry. VIDEO

