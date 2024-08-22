Defense forces eliminate one and wound two invaders in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Using mortars and FPV drones, border guards of the Hart brigade eliminated one and wounded two occupiers in the Vovchansk direction.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
