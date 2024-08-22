ENG
Soldiers of 42nd SMB destroyed Russian "Tor" SAM with kamikaze drone in Belgorod region of RF. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Perun unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade used a kamikaze drone to hit a Russian Tor SAM in the Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers' surface-to-air missile system was seriously damaged.

