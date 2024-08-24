Border guards destroyed shelter of occupiers, 2 cars, 2 D-30 howitzers and Russian D-20 howitzer gun. VIDEO
Border guards destroy enemy targets in the Kramatorsk sector with drone strikes and FPV drone hits.
According to Censor.NET, the destroyed targets include occupants' hideouts and 2 vehicles. Two D-30 howitzers and a Russian D-20 howitzer were also damaged.
