ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4789 visitors online
News Video War
3 637 1

Border guards destroyed shelter of occupiers, 2 cars, 2 D-30 howitzers and Russian D-20 howitzer gun. VIDEO

Border guards destroy enemy targets in the Kramatorsk sector with drone strikes and FPV drone hits.

According to Censor.NET, the destroyed targets include occupants' hideouts and 2 vehicles. Two D-30 howitzers and a Russian D-20 howitzer were also damaged.

Watch: Wounded occupier puts a gun barrel in his mouth and commits suicide in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1071) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 