Soldiers of 46th SMB repelled enemy assault and destroyed two occupiers’ MT-LBs. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade demonstrated how they repelled a Russian assault. The paratroopers destroyed both the enemy's equipment and manpower. Two Russian MT-LBs (light multi-purpose armored towing vehicles - ed.note) filled with infantry burned to the ground.

The corresponding video of our defenders' work was shown on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

