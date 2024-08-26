Soldiers of 46th SMB repelled enemy assault and destroyed two occupiers’ MT-LBs. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade demonstrated how they repelled a Russian assault. The paratroopers destroyed both the enemy's equipment and manpower. Two Russian MT-LBs (light multi-purpose armored towing vehicles - ed.note) filled with infantry burned to the ground.
The corresponding video of our defenders' work was shown on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
