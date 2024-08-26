Nikolay Sur is a lieutenant in the Russian Armed Forces, another prisoner of war captured in battle by the soldiers of the 425th separate assault battalion "Skala" (Cliff). A native of Donetsk, Ukraine, he first took up arms in September 2015 when he was released from prison. In February 2024, he was mobilised. When he was serving near Novoazovsk and living in a pigsty, he was declared to have left the military unit without authorization and was assigned to the Storm Z unit.

On his YouTube channel, Butusov Plus, he described in detail how he was taken prisoner. He was the only survivor of two small groups - the rest of his comrades were killed by Skala stormtroopers. He admits that they are absolutely not allowed to retreat - those who follow behind, he says, "are given a red card and sent to the angels", Censor.NET reports.

