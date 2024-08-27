ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12248 visitors online
News Video War
3 901 1

Soldiers of Presidential Brigade destroy enemy with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Bulava unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade are firing kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets" at enemy trenches.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a successful attack by UAV operators.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card number: 5375411217198790

PayPal: [email protected]

Author: 

Separate Presidential Brigade (60) Dyki Shershni (158)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 