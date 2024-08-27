Soldiers of Presidential Brigade destroy enemy with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Bulava unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade are firing kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets" at enemy trenches.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a successful attack by UAV operators.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card number: 5375411217198790
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password