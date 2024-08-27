Ukraine’s Special Forces detect and destroy Russian automated jamming station R-330Zh "Zhytel". VIDEO
The SSU "Tango" unit of the Central Special Forces "A" discovered and destroyed a Russian automated jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel" using a UAV.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.
