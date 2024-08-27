ENG
Soldiers of 79th SAAB stopped enemy assault and destroyed Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

In the Kurakhivka sector, the Russian invaders are attacking again, but their plans are being foiled by the precise and coordinated work of our artillery, attack drone operators and anti-tank gunners.

Soldiers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade stopped the enemy assault and destroyed Russian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, Censor.NET reports.

