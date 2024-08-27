ENG
Defense forces attacked enemy personnel locations, as well as fortifications. VIDEO

The guns of the Hart Brigade border guards in the Vovchansk direction are successfully firing at enemy targets. 

Our fighters inflicted fire on the enemy's personnel locations, fortifications, equipment and ammunition depots

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

