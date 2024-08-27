Defense forces attacked enemy personnel locations, as well as fortifications. VIDEO
The guns of the Hart Brigade border guards in the Vovchansk direction are successfully firing at enemy targets.
Our fighters inflicted fire on the enemy's personnel locations, fortifications, equipment and ammunition depots
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
