Border guards destroy Russian antenna with repeater in occupied Kreminna. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Revenge" brigade destroyed a Russian antenna with a repeater near Kreminna in Luhansk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the result of the attack remained unclear, but the strike was effective.

