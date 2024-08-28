Defenders offer to exchange intercepted Zala drone for pickups and FPV - Butusov. VIDEO

The soldiers intercepted a Russian Zala drone and offered to exchange it for equipment.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov posted this on Facebook.

One of the brigades fighting against the racists in Donbas captured a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone.

"The drone is complete, all the main components are intact, including the camera, antenna, engine, and the damage on landing is minimal and easy to repair. The exchange will be in the form of an auction, the most interesting offer will win, the choice will be made by the soldiers themselves from your offers, which can be sent to me in the messenger," he said.

For example, a Russian UAV can be exchanged for a foreign one:

a light armored vehicle for evacuating the wounded;

high-quality FPV drones on non-standard frequencies;

pick-up trucks;

Mavic and Autel drones.

"The soldiers are fighting hard and surviving every day, so don't waste time suggesting what should be sent to whom, people don't have time for discussions. All these weapons are not supplied to this brigade by the state at all, so there is no other way to get these critical items except through exchange," Butusov added.

