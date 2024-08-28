Fire broke out at Ryazan HPP. Before that, explosion rang out - Russian mass media. VIDEO
A fire broke out at the Ryazan Power Plant in Russia.
This is reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.
The fire broke out at a power station in Novomychurinsk, Pronsky District, Ryazan Region. Residents reported hearing an explosion before the fire.
The station is now engulfed in smoke. No details have been reported yet.
Read: Voronezh region attacked by drones: there was a fire near "explosive objects", residents of two villages were evacuated
