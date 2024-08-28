ENG
Three wounded Russians crawl out of cornfield after being attacked by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator shot three Russians in a corn field in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing the dumping of ammunition and the moment when three wounded occupiers crawled out of the cornfield.

"One drop incapacitated three Russians in the Kursk direction. The "gift" from the sky contains more than 500 metal balls, which do their job perfectly. Often, a light injury quickly turns into a severe one (200) when the wounded loses a lot of blood due to lack of medical care. So, let's wish these Russians everything they deserve," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

