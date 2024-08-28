ENG
Border guards destroyed two enemy trucks, enemy vehicle, mortar and artillery piece. VIDEO

In the area of Kreminna, the border guards of the "Revenge" destroyed and damaged two enemy trucks, one of which was carrying ammunition, an enemy vehicle, a mortar, and an artillery unit.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers also hit two ammunition depots, enemy hideouts and wounded three occupants.

