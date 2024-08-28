Powerful detonation of Russian BMP-2 in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A BMP-2 with Russian troops on board tried to break through to Toretsk, Donetsk region, but hit a mine and shattered.
This was filmed by fighters of the UAV unit "Air Predators" of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password