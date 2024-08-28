ENG
Powerful detonation of Russian BMP-2 in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A BMP-2 with Russian troops on board tried to break through to Toretsk, Donetsk region, but hit a mine and shattered.

This was filmed by fighters of the UAV unit "Air Predators" of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade, Censor.NET reports.

