It’s extremely difficult in Donetsk region: key Russian efforts and largest forces are concentrated there - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Key efforts and the largest Russian forces are concentrated in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his video address.

"The most important thing. The front. There was a report by the Commander-In-Chief. Pokrovsk and other areas in Donetsk region are extremely difficult: the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there, and the stability of each of our units, our ability to destroy the occupier is very important now. I thank every soldier and every commander who are holding their ground!

Today, the aftermath of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih has been ongoing all day, and again ballistics. There was a guided missile strike on Kupiansk, right in the centre of the city. People were under the rubble. Unfortunately, there are some dead. My condolences to the families and friends.

All our partners should be more active - much more active - in countering Russian terror. This terror must never become some kind of new alleged "normalcy" for Europe.

We are also working with our partners to supply the frontline - not only weapons, not only shells, but also the power of our unity with our partners. Truly effective unity - long-range unity. We continue to insist that decisiveness now - lifting the restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine now - will help us end the war as soon as possible, justly for Ukraine and the world at large. Protecting life means the same thing everywhere. I thank everyone in the world who is helping us," Zelenskyy said.

