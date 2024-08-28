Defense forces eliminated invaders and damaged their D-20 howitzer in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus damaged a D-20 howitzer and an occupier's hideout in the Kramatorsk direction, resulting in two Russians killed and one wounded.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

