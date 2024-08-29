Destruction of Russian tricolour on spoil tip near Mykhailivka in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian flag placed by the occupiers on a spoil tip near Mykhailivka in the Pokrovsk sector.
This spoil heap is located on the territory controlled by the enemy, but they are unable to bring any forces and means there because of the height control of our drones, Censor.NET reports.
"The height itself is important, and the main thing is to prevent the enemy from setting up firing positions there," the post under the video added.
