Yudzhyn, Company Commander of Snipers - Special operations soldiers: "I overheard enemy 5 meters away and destroyed platoon strongpoint". VIDEO
He crawled up to the enemy at a distance of 5 meters, overheard the conversation, quietly retreated, passed on the coordinates and the artillery destroyed the platoon strongpoint (PS) found by the scouts. The commander of a company of Special Operations snipers of the Rubizh Brigade of the NGU, call sign Yudzhyn, told Butusov Plus about one of his incredible operations.
One day, he and his group had to check the positions they had just left and unexpectedly met an armed Russian soldier. That encounter turned into a battle, during which Eugene was wounded, and after a long rehabilitation, he returned to his unit and became the head of a sniper company.
