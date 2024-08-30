ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9839 visitors online
News Video War
5 105 7

Kamikaze drone of 47th SMB killed two occupiers. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operated by the Strike Drone Company pilots of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated two Russian occupiers.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Russian invader tried to kick Ukrainian drone away. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2326) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 