Kamikaze drone of 47th SMB killed two occupiers. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operated by the Strike Drone Company pilots of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated two Russian occupiers.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password