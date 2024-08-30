Soldiers of 46th SAB repel mechanized assault of occupiers in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

The 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped a powerful mechanised assault by Russian invaders in the Kurakhove direction.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

A convoy of 17 enemy armoured vehicles was moving towards Heorhiivka but was timely detected and destroyed by combined weapons (FPV, artillery, and ATGM). Occupiers' equipment also "caught" minefields, which played a crucial role in this battle.

As a result, the convoy was unable to move to the firing lines and was stopped. Only 4 of the 17 armoured vehicles managed to return. Some of the enemy personnel were killed by our soldiers right on the armour, and those who managed to escape for a short time were punished according to individual programmes by drone pilots.

Watch more: Soldiers of 46th SAB destroyed T-90 enemy tank and eliminated group of occupiers. VIDEO