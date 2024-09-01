Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Russian combat vehicle along with the crew on board. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia sector, artillerymen of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian combat vehicle with its crew on board by a direct hit.
The corresponding video of our soldiers' work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports .
