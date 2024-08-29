GMLRS projectile destroys Russian Zoo-M1 radar in Zaporizhzhia with direct hit. VIDEO
Operators of the Shark reconnaissance drone from the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest" discovered a Russian counter-battery station 1L260 "Zoo-M1" in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian defenders adjusted their fire, after which the radar was struck by high-precision weapons. A GMLRS projectile destroyed the enemy installation with a direct hit.
