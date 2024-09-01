Border guards hit dozen positions and destroyed enemy’s infantry fighting vehicle in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction of the frontline, border guards' "Revenge" attack drones hit a dozen positions and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
