Border guards hit dozen positions and destroyed enemy’s infantry fighting vehicle in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction of the frontline, border guards' "Revenge" attack drones hit a dozen positions and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

