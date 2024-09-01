Zelenskyy after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Leaders need to have courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack on Kharkiv on 1 September.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is terrorising Kharkiv again. Strikes on civilian infrastructure, just on the city. As of now, there are more than 30 wounded. All the necessary forces are involved in the rescue operation," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that all the necessary forces of the world should be involved to stop this terror.

"This requires not extraordinary strength, but sufficient courage of leaders - the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself," the President added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv, there were victims and fires.