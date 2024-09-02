ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in Donetsk region with direct hit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade together with fighters of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a camouflaged enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in Horlivka, Donetsk region.

The Russian MLRS detonated, causing a powerful explosion, Censor.NET reports.

elimination (4992) Donetska region (3663) MRL (118) 45th artillery brigade (40)
