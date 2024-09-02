Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in Donetsk region with direct hit. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade together with fighters of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a camouflaged enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in Horlivka, Donetsk region.
The Russian MLRS detonated, causing a powerful explosion, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password