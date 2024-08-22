Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with Uragan MLRS: man is wounded. PHOTOS

A civilian was injured as a result of hostile shelling of the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings and administrative buildings were also damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, on August 22, at about 11:20 a.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 65-year-old man was wounded," the statement said.

Residential buildings and administrative buildings were also damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the settlement with Uragan MLRS.







Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.