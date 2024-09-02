Soldiers of 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade stop enemy attack, destroying 8 Russian armored personnel carriers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk managed to stop the enemy's advance. The soldiers destroyed 8 enemy armoured personnel carriers that were breaking through to the defenders' positions.

This was reported by the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite all their attempts to persuade us to return without losses, their armoured vehicles remained in the field forever. These armoured mangals will no longer threaten our positions. It is a pity that these events have caused damage not only to the enemy, but also to the nature that was in the combat zone. However, our determination to defend our land remains unwavering," the statement said.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in Donetsk region with direct hit. VIDEO