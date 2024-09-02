ENG
Paratroopers of 79th Brigade eliminate assault group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully destroy enemy manpower and military equipment. Thus, soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault brigade of the Tavria Brigade eliminated an assault group of Russian invaders in the Kurakhove direction.

The corresponding video was published on the telegram channel StratCom.ZSU, Censor.NET reports.

