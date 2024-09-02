Russian commander beat his soldier until he lost consciousness with sticks: "Put nail in his hand and that’s it!". VIDEO

A video of torture by the Russian military was posted on social media. A Russian commander beat his soldier, who allegedly drank alcohol, with sticks until he lost consciousness. They tried to tie the soldier to a tree, and the commander threatened to shoot the Russian soldier.

"Where are you going to shoot? Put a nail in his hand and that's it," the Russian shouted.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: At night, Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed Russian boats with their crews. VIDEO