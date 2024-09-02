ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11337 visitors online
News Video War
14 360 10

At night, Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed Russian boats with their crews. VIDEO

The Southern Defence Forces used kamikaze drones to destroy enemy boats with their crews at night. Even electronic warfare equipment did not help the occupiers.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Escadron, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade stop enemy attack, destroying 8 Russian armored personnel carriers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 