At night, Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed Russian boats with their crews. VIDEO
The Southern Defence Forces used kamikaze drones to destroy enemy boats with their crews at night. Even electronic warfare equipment did not help the occupiers.
The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Escadron, Censor.NET reports.
