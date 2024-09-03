Russians report drone attack on Tver airfield. VIDEO

Residents of the Tver region claimed that the region is under attack by attack drones. The UAVs are attacking an airfield located on the outskirts of Tver.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Local Telegram channels have disseminated a large number of videos of Russian air defence operations. It is reported that around 23:00, it was working in the Myhalovska military unit.

According to Russian public media, the target of the drones was a local airfield. This is likely to be the Myhalovo joint airfield, which is located on the outskirts of the city.

