Russia complains about UAV attack on airport near Kaluga: 4 drones were allegedly shot down. VIDEO

Russia reports a drone attack on the city of Kaluga, which is located about 250 km from the border with Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defence reports that four drones were allegedly shot down over the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, and Russian Telegram channels.

According to the governor, this morning "on the outskirts of Kaluga, air defence forces destroyed 4 UAVs".

"Operational groups are working at the sites of destruction," the Russian official added.

The Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country reported that 18 aircraft-type drones were allegedly destroyed by air defence systems that night.

Thus, the Russian Federation claims that a total of 18 drones were destroyed:

11 drones - in Bryansk region,

4 drones - in Kaluga region,

2 UAVs in the occupied Crimea,

and 1 drone in Belgorod region.

Watch more: More than hundred Russian UAVs destroyed in air by Ukrainian soldiers using kamikaze drones. VIDEO

The Mash Telegram channel has published footage showing the downing of a drone in the Kaluga region.

It is noted that two drones were shot down on approach to the international airport in Kaluga, and two more in the region. The drone strike caused destruction, but there were no casualties.

Kaluga is about 250 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Watch more: UAVs attacked oil depot in Kirov region of Russia: "Third one reduced altitude! Now it’s going to strike with great force!". VIDEO (updated)