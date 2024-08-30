Explosions were heard near airfield in occupied Crimea
On the night of 30 August, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea near the "Kirovskoye" airfield and near the town of Dzhankoi.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel "Krymskiy Veter".
Local residents reported at least three explosions near the "Kirovskoye" airfield and one explosion near the town of Dzhankoy around 3:30 a.m.
According to the updated data, there were 4 explosions in total - 3 near the airfield and 1 above the Kirovskoye railway station.
There have been no official comments from the local authorities so far.
As a reminder, on the night of 29 August, occupied Sevastopol reported the operation of air defence systems due to a drone attack.
