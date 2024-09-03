ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16226 visitors online
News Video War
12 025 29

Wounded occupier with dropped trousers runs away from drone of Presidential Brigade fighters in vain. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the Russian invader by precise ammunition drops from a drone.

The published footage shows the drone following two Russian soldiers. A munition drop separated them and the drone focused on one occupier. The next precision strike wounded the invader and forced him to leave his equipment: he even lost his pants in panic. The final munition drop eliminated the enemy, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 79th Brigade eliminate assault group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) liquidation (2357) Separate Presidential Brigade (60)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 