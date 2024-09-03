Wounded occupier with dropped trousers runs away from drone of Presidential Brigade fighters in vain. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the Russian invader by precise ammunition drops from a drone.
The published footage shows the drone following two Russian soldiers. A munition drop separated them and the drone focused on one occupier. The next precision strike wounded the invader and forced him to leave his equipment: he even lost his pants in panic. The final munition drop eliminated the enemy, Censor.NET reports.
