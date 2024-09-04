Irish Prime Minister Harris arrived in Kyiv: He plans to meet with Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris arrives in Kyiv on a visit to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by RTE, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy and Harris will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU's support for Ukraine, and Kyiv's application to join the European Union.

The parties will also sign a memorandum of understanding on a new bilateral agreement between Ireland and Ukraine.

The agreement, which was discussed by the Irish government yesterday, will express Ireland's solidarity with Ukraine and its right to defend itself against Russia's illegal invasion, the newspaper writes.

The agreement, first discussed by the two governments during a meeting between Harris and Zelenskyy at Shannon Airport in July, is consistent with Ireland's status as a neutral country and stipulates that any future assistance provided to Ukraine will remain non-lethal.

